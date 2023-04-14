 How AI Gives Your Shop Real Advantages

How AI Can Give Your Shop an Advantage

Creative voice AI options in the aftermarket take technology innovations way beyond science fiction.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Science fiction and Hanna-Barbera promised us all sorts of fantastic things to make our lives easier – moving sidewalks, robot maids, mind-reading appliances and flying cars should have BEEN here by now. As it turns out, The Jetsons were only PARTLY ahead of the game.

What’s the most important thing you’re looking for in your automotive repair facility today? Some might say more customers, some might answer faster technicians, some might say higher repair orders. All of these are important factors, but they’re not mutually exclusive. Today we’re here to discuss one resource that can possibly help you solve all three dilemmas – perhaps foreshadowed by science fiction cartoons.

It seems like 40 or 50 years ago, artificial intelligence meant robots, and that was either scary or totally comedic depending on your generation. They were never really considered a partner – but we’ve come to rely on artificial intelligence to assist us in many aspects of our daily lives, so much so that we don’t even think about it anymore. In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner magazine talks about the ways artificial intelligence can make a real difference in your shop’s personality, productivity and profitability. His guest is Eric Turkington, Vice President of Growth at Ortho, creators of shop-specific artificial intelligence resources.

