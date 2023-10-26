How Great Employees Help Maximize Shop Professionalism

Everybody talks about the need for technicians, but is there anything you can do about it? Shops today are competing for new employees with every other industry, and as you’ve probably found out, the results can be frustrating. Is it time to head to the basement and ride out the storm, or are there blue skies ahead?



In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman discusses the challenges of finding technicians for automotive shops and interviews Roy Niemi, the owner of A&D Auto and Body Repair in Haslett, MI, who has successfully grown his shop from seven to over 30 employees during a very difficult business environment.

Niemi explains that he focuses on hiring individuals with great qualities, work ethic and drive, rather than solely relying on technical skills. He also emphasizes the importance of creating a family-like culture within the shop and investing in the development of his employees. Niemi shares his strategies for finding potential employees, including partnering with local trade schools and community colleges, as well as high school vocational programs. He also discusses the mentorship program in his shop, where experienced technicians pass on their knowledge and skills to the next generation.

Niemi says he believes in a people-first approach and prioritizes the long-term growth and success of his employees over immediate profits. This episode of Shop Owner Solutions is sponsored by AP Emissions, a manufacturer of emissions and exhaust technologies.