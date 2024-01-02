The Future May Be All In How You Look At It

Charles Dickens might have said it best when he began his story “A Tale of Two Cities” by saying “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” When you think about it, every year end review and new years forecast could be summed up exactly the same way. It’s all in how you look at things.



In this 2023 wrap-up/2024 forecast episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman and Vic Tarasik discuss the state of the automotive industry at the end of the year and what to expect in the coming year.



Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner magazine and Tarasik, The Shop Owner Coach agree that 2023 has been decent, with some clients experiencing record months and trending towards a record year. They also discuss the positive impact of lower gas prices and the potential for increased vehicle maintenance and repairs as a result.

However, they acknowledge that things can change.



The speakers touch on the importance of being prepared for potential challenges and uncertainties in the coming year, such as supply chain issues and changes in consumer behavior. They also discuss the trend of some shops considering a four-day workweek and the benefits and drawbacks associated with it.



Overall, they emphasize the importance of focusing on what can be controlled within the shop and making decisions that prioritize the well-being of employees and the satisfaction of existing customers.



Talking Shop with Shop Owner is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier automotive industry networking and educational event. To get more information about the 2024 AAPEX show, to be held November 5-7 in Las Vegas, visit AAPEXshow.com.