What Could Possibly Go Wrong And Other Things Murphy Knew

Business insurance – do you know what you need? This episode of Talking Shop is sponsored by AAPEX.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Do you ever have that 3 am feeling, when you suddenly wake up out of a deep sleep just knowing something is wrong? Most of the time of course, it’s the little things that cause the most stress and anxiety.

Oh, but don’t forget the big things. We’ve all heard the gallows humor “What’s the worst that can happen? Wait – don’t respond…we all know the answer to that seemingly simple question.

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach and Matt Allen from Virginia Automotive in Phoenix, AZ, tell horror stories around the campfire – they say they’ve learned that Murphy’s Law is real and they have real world experience in recognizing that what can go wrong will go wrong – but they’ve also dealt with the nightmares and have learned how to sleep soundly at night. This interview should give you some solid business recommendations to be sure you’re ready to deal with whatever horror story you face.

Talking Shop with Shop Owner is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier automotive industry networking and educational event. With AAPEX 2022 in our rearview mirror, AAPEX 2023 will be coming up fast. You can get a recap of last year’s show and start making plans for AAPEX 2023, being held in Las Vegas, October 31st through November 2nd by visiting AAPEXshow.com.

