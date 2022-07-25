 Appealing To Industry To Answer AAPEX Travel Prayers
Shop Owner
Appealing To Industry To Answer AAPEX Travel Prayers

Podcasts

Appealing To Industry To Answer AAPEX Travel Prayers

Planning and preparation help – faith in our automotive partners is absolutely critical.
Doug Kaufman

on

If you’ve tried to travel this summer, you may have come to one conclusion: the friendly skies seem decidedly angry.
Luckily, the open road beckons, and though driving brings about its own challenges these days, there’s nothing like a little bit of windshield time to put your mind at ease. If, that is,
you and your car are prepared for your journey. Before a long road trip, your customers count on you to do what’s necessary to get their cars ready to handle whatever the Eisenhower Interstate System, the Lincoln Highway (Route 30 and others) or the iconic Mother Road (Route 66) can dish out. If they don’t, a lot of prayer may be involved.
Joe Keene, Automotive Content Video Producer, and potentially certifiable lunatic at Babcox Media, is doing a little praying and a lot of preparation by calling on automotive aftermarket partners to help him turn his 1989 Cadillac Brougham from a dead pile of rusty fenders into a safe, reliable land yacht capable to hauling him 2,500 miles to Las Vegas, much of it down Route 66 on his way to the 2022 AAPEX Show. Joe sits down with ShopOwner Editorial Director Doug Kaufman to talk about his plans, preparations and partnerships.

Click Here to Read More
This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner is brought to you by AAPEX, the premier business educational and networking event in the automotive industry. For information about this year’s show, to be held November 1st through 3rd in Las Vegas, visit AAPEX Show.com.

