Our Future May Not Be What We Were Promised

Of all the changes this industry has faced over its more than a century of life, that past 40 years have been a whirlwind. We’ve seen typewriters transition to mainframes to laptops; we’ve witnessed the eventual embrace of fuel injection and anti-lock brakes; we’ve seen OBDII and the internet come and pagers and faxes go. Through it all, shop owners have adapted.

It’s fun to look back at what’s changed and consider how much better off we are now – but it’s scary to be on the other side of the curve, looking forward, trying to predict what’s coming next over the horizon.

In this episode, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner grills Derek Kaufman, managing partner at Schwartz Advisors about what we can expect in the automotive industry in the future. As it turns out, that future is both closer and more amazing than you may imagine.

