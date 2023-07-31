 Our Future May Not Be What We Were Promised

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Podcasts

Our Future May Not Be What We Were Promised

The automotive industry's future is likely to be better, more exciting and a lot closer than we imagine.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Of all the changes this industry has faced over its more than a century of life, that past 40 years have been a whirlwind. We’ve seen typewriters transition to mainframes to laptops; we’ve witnessed the eventual embrace of fuel injection and anti-lock brakes; we’ve seen OBDII and the internet come and pagers and faxes go. Through it all, shop owners have adapted.

Related Articles

It’s fun to look back at what’s changed and consider how much better off we are now – but it’s scary to be on the other side of the curve, looking forward, trying to predict what’s coming next over the horizon.

LIsten Now

In this episode, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner grills Derek Kaufman, managing partner at Schwartz Advisors about what we can expect in the automotive industry in the future. As it turns out, that future is both closer and more amazing than you may imagine.

Talking Shop With ShopOwner is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier automotive industry networking and educational event. To get more information about the 2023 AAPEX show, to be held this year in Las Vegas, October 31 through November 2, visit AAPE

You May Also Like

Talking Shop Podcast

Handling Tomorrow’s Tech Shortage With Today’s Technology

How do you get students excited about working in this industry? Show them the best of what they’ll be working on.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

There is justified concern about the future of this industry, and specifically, who's going to be around to fix vehicles when that trusted local mechanic retires his wrenches. Some fear that no one is interested or able to step into the gap.

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman talks with Mike Wiant from the Ohio Tech Group. Mike has an innovative way of creating excitement about this industry and is on a mission to inspire the next generation of technician.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
The Striking Point Podcast: Getting Prepared for EVs

In an all-new video podcast series, John Forro of Autel sits down with the TechShop team to discuss all things EV.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Working With Your Family

Can you thrive, not just survive in a family business? Voices of experience give tips. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
What Could Possibly Go Wrong And Other Things Murphy Knew

Business insurance – do you know what you need? This episode of Talking Shop is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

If You Weren’t At AAPEX, What Did You Really Miss?

To many thousands of people, AAPEX was the biggest party of the year – if you weren’t there, here’s a recap.

By Doug Kaufman
The Evolution of Training – Hybrids and Alternative Fuels

The newest generation of vehicles has made training trickier than ever. This podcast is presented by Advance Professional.

By Doug Kaufman
Women at the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 5: Sensata’s Jacki Lutz

Lutz is global head of Communications, Training and E-Commerce, Aftermarket for Sensata Technologies.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Big Mouths in The Bay – How Talking Will Help You Fix Cars

What if a tech didn’t have to move from the vehicle to get service information? This podcast is sponsored by CYTK.

By Doug Kaufman