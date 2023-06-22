 Training Opportunities for Service Advisors

Training Opportunities for Service Advisors

Learn about the different resources available to educate service advisors on sensors and ignition components.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

In this episode of Shop Squad’s “Now You Know” podcast series, Doug Kaufman from ShopOwner Magazine and Phililp Austin, manager of technical training with NGK/NTK, discuss resources available to help Service Advisors answer customer questions about sensors and ignition components.

“Service advisors are challenged,” Austin acknowledges, “but need to be aware and honest about themselves. If they don’t know something, just ask.”

Austin explains that the 3 C’s of communication – Condition, Cause and Correction – are key to improving the authorization count, especially as it relates to engine management quotes and workorders.

Each Shop Squad podcast focuses on a specific member of the shop (owner/management, service advisor and technician) to address real-world questions Austin has fielded in Shop Squad training sessions, as well as other topics of general and educational information to members.

The Shop Squad community is also establishing an elite corps of shops which will become known as Shop Squad Select. These member organizations will have the benefits of on-going, face-to-face relationships with NGK sales, training, product, and marketing teams to further develop and shape the program. Added benefits such as sneak peaks, custom signage and live training session opportunities will enhance the Shop Squad offering.

For more information on becoming part of the Shop Squad community, visit shopsquadonline.com. Following a simple registration process, users will have access to all of the on-demand training portals as well as be a part of the community for future communications and access to upcoming live events.

Learn To Advise Customers, Not Just Sell Them

Service advisors are a liaison between the tech and the customer. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
