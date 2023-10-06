 Ignition System Secrets Every Tech Should Know

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Ignition System Secrets Every Tech Should Know

Unlock the secrets behind ignition systems for superior technician skills. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

As a shop owner, you’re tasked with maximizing productivity at every level of your operation. From parts suppliers to customer interaction to technician efficiency, you’re constantly looking for the best way to ensure success.

Related Articles

So when it comes to ignition-related drivability problems, are you taking advantage of all the opportunities you’re presented?

In modern engines with higher compression ratios and combustion chamber pressures, the timing of the spark event is critical to the formation of the flame front inside the cylinder. This is possible because the spark is controlled by an electronic signal to individual coils instead of a single coil connected to a spinning distributor. Also, the design of the spark plugs electrodes are designed to quench and dissipate the heat over a broader range of conditions inside the combustion chamber.

It’s critical that your team understand the importance of educating the customer on maintaining a properly functioning ignition system. This includes providing information about how ignition coil issues can impact engine performance, fuel efficiency and overall vehicle reliability.

Just as important as maintaining open lines of communication with customers, it’s vital that you provide your technicians the information – and products – they need to do the repair as efficiently as possible.

Some of the most common engines in operation over the past 25 years have high failure rates, and OE technical service bulletins often call for replacement of all the coils during service, not just one at a time. 

In many cases, your technicians must remove the intake manifold to access the ignition coil, which adds additional labor costs to just replacing the coil. Often when one coil has failed, the others may not be far behind.

As an example of the efficiency of replacing all the coils, consider a 2011 Ford Escape with the three-liter V6 engine. Let’s say your shop has a $100 per hour labor rate. To replace a single coil will necessitate an hour of diagnostic time and 1.7 hours of installation for the right side or .6 hours for the left. On average, replacing one coil will total $270. Now, consider doing that individually six times – the total will be nearly $1300.

Replacing all of the coils in a multi-pack quantity, however, offers savings in both time and dollars. The same hour of diagnostic time, coupled with simultaneous upper intake manifold remove and install of 2.2 hours brings the total price to $320, a potential savings of nearly $1000.

Many OE applications require high ignitability spark plugs with electrodes made of platinum, iridium, or ruthenium from the factory. Downgrading the plug technology does not only mean that the replacement interval is now lowered, but you are downgrading the ignitability of the spark plug, which can result in poor performance and higher emissions.

Replacing a failed component in per car quantities and with OE QUALITY gives the customer peace of mind that they won’t have to be back for the same service again. You’ll restore their vehicle to like new performance and maximize your shop’s profitability at the same time.

Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

You May Also Like

Video

The Sustainability of Lead Batteries

Learn about lead batteries and sustainable automotive practices. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

With drivers’ increasing interest in hybrid and electric vehicles, you might think standard lead batteries are yesterday’s technology. You couldn’t be further from the truth.

There are many components that can be recycled, reducing the environmental impact of today’s cars and trucks. Tires can be retreaded; oil can be reformulated; small parts and engines can be remanufactured.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
The Importance of Choosing the RIGHT Battery

Learn why the RIGHT battery is essential for modern vehicle tech. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Identifying The Correct Alternator Pulley

Replace the OAD and tensioner with the belt as part of a mileage-based service. Sponsored by Litens.

By Andrew Markel
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 2

To get it safe before getting on the road, the team continues the Blackwood’s required service procedures.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road To AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 1

When the team started looking at the Blackwood’s transmission, they knew they needed help to prevent a lonely breakdown.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola says the electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Unlocking BMS Information With Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX sets Joe Keene off on a search for parts to help restore the Blackwood.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers