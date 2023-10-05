 Unlocking Peak Engine Performance

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Unlocking Peak Engine Performance

Unveiling the truth about ignition systems and engine performance optimization. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

When an engine is designed, each cylinder is perfect. Each is an exact copy of its neighbor. The components within the engine are designed to be equal as well – injectors, spark plugs and ignition coils are engineered to function the same, regardless of which cylinder they serve.

With all the cylinders the same, the engine is balanced. Of course, this also means that all the coils are subjected to equal heat and vibration under the vehicle’s hood. If the engineers use a balanced approach in designing the engine’s ignition system, why would you use an unbalanced approach to repair it?

Equally matched cylinders, combustion chambers and ignition components are easily created on the engineer’s computer, but in the real world, balance isn’t so easily achieved. It is not uncommon for one coil to fail and cause a diagnostic trouble code like P0301 for a specific cylinder misfire or for the ignition circuit like a P0351, indicating a malfunction or open in the primary side of the coil.

The fact is, the engine compartment is no place for the weak. It’s a rough environment for any component. Specifically, heat and vibration can break down the epoxy resin that holds the primary and secondary windings. Even the coil windings can be damaged by heat and vibration – this is one of the most common causes of these codes.

There are two practices some technicians use that can cause more ignition system problems than they solve. The first bad practice is swapping coils to isolate a misfire. The second practice is to replace coils one by one as they fail.

Both practices originated in the era of points and distributors when ignition systems were analog and not digital. Swapping coils was common because many coils were the same for most vehicles. You could take a “known good” coil from another vehicle to see if the problem was the coil.

Theoretically, this diagnostic practice works because, if a coil is not functioning, it will cause a misfire no matter what cylinder it is connected to – but this diagnostic approach does not take into account how the primary side of the coil is turned on and off.

It may be tempting to replace only one coil at a time to save some money, but while replacing one coil might cure the misfire and codes for now, the other coils could fall prey to the same failure and codes. This is why ignition coil manufacturers package coils in sets and recommend complete replacement for best performance.

On millions of popular engines, you must remove the intake manifold to gain access to the ignition coil. This adds additional effort and labor time to what can be a simple job – the best solution for your time and your customer’s piece of mind is to replace all of the car’s coils at the same time. Of course, properly performing and documenting the repair along with clearly stating the reason for your recommendations is always the right procedure.

And to maintain perfect balance, remember that spark plugs typically wear at the same rate as the coil. As the gaps increase, the voltage required from the coil also increases. Not replacing the plugs with today’s high-ignitability spark plug could leave the original cause of the coil failure in the engine. By renewing the plugs with the coils, you can assure the customer that the problem has been solved.

For more information visit NGKSparkPlugs.com.

Thanks for watching!

You May Also Like

Video

The Sustainability of Lead Batteries

Learn about lead batteries and sustainable automotive practices. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

With drivers’ increasing interest in hybrid and electric vehicles, you might think standard lead batteries are yesterday’s technology. You couldn’t be further from the truth.

There are many components that can be recycled, reducing the environmental impact of today’s cars and trucks. Tires can be retreaded; oil can be reformulated; small parts and engines can be remanufactured.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
The Importance of Choosing the RIGHT Battery

Learn why the RIGHT battery is essential for modern vehicle tech. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Identifying The Correct Alternator Pulley

Replace the OAD and tensioner with the belt as part of a mileage-based service. Sponsored by Litens.

By Andrew Markel
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 2

To get it safe before getting on the road, the team continues the Blackwood’s required service procedures.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road To AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 1

When the team started looking at the Blackwood’s transmission, they knew they needed help to prevent a lonely breakdown.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola says the electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Unlocking BMS Information With Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX sets Joe Keene off on a search for parts to help restore the Blackwood.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers