EVs Are Coming – Is Your Shop Ready For The Wave?

For years, many automotive professionals feared the growing presence of electric vehicles because of the possibility that they meant fewer service opportunities. Since it’s now becoming clear that EVs will still require much of the traditional maintenance and repair found in conventional vehicles, shops are embracing the technology.

With electric vehicles, potentially accounting for 40% of total passenger car sales by 2030, the time is now to equip the people working on these vehicles for the road ahead, especially since drivers are keeping their cars on the road longer.

They’re not going away and shop owners and technicians will need to know how to do jobs – even traditional service and maintenance work – efficiently and safely.

From training to tooling, the requirements to work on EVs are more critical than ever. Increased production and the push to adopt EVs has been a long time coming, but are the technicians who service these vehicles and keep them on the road ready for the change?

In this episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, Vice President of Emerging Markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT, who explain why addressing the challenges of training and tooling before they’re a problem is the best way for shops to prepare for the coming influx of electric vehicles.

