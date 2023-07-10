 EVs Are Coming – Is Your Shop Ready For The Wave?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Podcasts

EVs Are Coming – Is Your Shop Ready For The Wave?

Address safety and training challenges before they're a problem to prepare for an influx of electric vehicles.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

For years, many automotive professionals feared the growing presence of electric vehicles because of the possibility that they meant fewer service opportunities. Since it’s now becoming clear that EVs will still require much of the traditional maintenance and repair found in conventional vehicles, shops are embracing the technology.

Related Articles

With electric vehicles, potentially accounting for 40% of total passenger car sales by 2030, the time is now to equip the people working on these vehicles for the road ahead, especially since drivers are keeping their cars on the road longer.

They’re not going away and shop owners and technicians will need to know how to do jobs – even traditional service and maintenance work – efficiently and safely.

From training to tooling, the requirements to work on EVs are more critical than ever. Increased production and the push to adopt EVs has been a long time coming, but are the technicians who service these vehicles and keep them on the road ready for the change?

In this episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, Vice President of Emerging Markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT, who explain why addressing the challenges of training and tooling before they’re a problem is the best way for shops to prepare for the coming influx of electric vehicles.

This episode is sponsored by AAPEX.

You May Also Like

Talking Shop Podcast

Working With Your Family

Can you thrive, not just survive in a family business? Voices of experience give tips. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Think your job is challenging enough just working with your friends and employees? Try working with your family. Multi-generational shops are looked at in awe because a lot of times we just can't picture ourselves working with our parents or siblings or children. Family businesses can offer significant opportunities and even greater challenges.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
What Could Possibly Go Wrong And Other Things Murphy Knew

Business insurance – do you know what you need? This episode of Talking Shop is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
If You Weren’t At AAPEX, What Did You Really Miss?

To many thousands of people, AAPEX was the biggest party of the year – if you weren’t there, here’s a recap.

By Doug Kaufman
The Evolution of Training – Hybrids and Alternative Fuels

The newest generation of vehicles has made training trickier than ever. This podcast is presented by Advance Professional.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Women at the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 5: Sensata’s Jacki Lutz

Lutz is global head of Communications, Training and E-Commerce, Aftermarket for Sensata Technologies.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Big Mouths in The Bay – How Talking Will Help You Fix Cars

What if a tech didn’t have to move from the vehicle to get service information? This podcast is sponsored by CYTK.

By Doug Kaufman
Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

Golden says, in a way, she grew up in the industry because her father was a technician himself.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
What Is A 20 Group – And Why Should You Care?

In this podcast, you’ll learn about 20 Groups and how an AAPEX 2022 seminar might enlighten you.

By Doug Kaufman