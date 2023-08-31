 Exhausting The Possibilities of What Killed The Cat

A catalytic converter may seem simple - but how does it do what it does and what happens when it doesn't?

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Common wisdom tells us that cats have 9 lives – you just can’t kill ‘em. Or, if they go missing, must wait and they’ll eventually come back. As a shop owner, of course, those facts are far from realistic – at least when it comes to the most important and enigmatic cat in the shop, the Catalytic Converter.

In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Clint Cooper – Strategic Account Executive at AP Emissions Technologies and a master of explaining what goes on in a vehicle’s exhaust system – explains what can kill a cat, what you can do to help your customers prevent it and how to prevent it from happening again.

Cooper explains how emissions requirements have changed, exactly what a catalytic converter does (and how) and what techs can look for to diagnose why a converter failure happened in the first place.

Shop Owner Solutions has been created to help throw a lifeline to shop owners, helping you understand that the struggles you’re facing are not unique. Shop Owner Solutions is presented by AP Emissions. Since 1927, AP Emissions Technologies has been serving customers in the light and commercial vehicle aftermarkets with a passion for innovation enabling them to stay at the forefront of emissions and exhaust products.

Visit APemissions.com to learn more.

