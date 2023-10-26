Finding The Techs You Want, Keeping The Ones You Need

In Part One of this two-part conversation about the who and how of hiring, Roy Niemi of A and D Auto and Body Repair explained what goes into finding great employees in this environment. That’s critical, but even more important? Keeping the great ones you already have.

In Part Two of this special Shop Owner Solutions interview, Roy Niemi, owner of A and D Auto and Body Repair in Haslett, MI, discusses his methods for hiring and retaining great employees in the automotive industry. He emphasizes the importance of looking for specific traits and attributes in potential hires, such as confidence, good character, and motivation.

With host Doug Kaufman, Niemi also highlights the value of involving the existing team in the hiring process through group interviews and discussions. To retain employees, Niemi stresses the need for regular interaction and engagement, setting goals and expectations, and understanding their individual aspirations. He also shares the benefits of implementing a four-day work schedule, which allows for more recuperation time and has increased productivity in his shop.

To learn more from Roy Niemi, contact him at 517-339-6007 or by email at [email protected].

