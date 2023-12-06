Confusion, Carcasses and Catalytic Converters

The auto care industry in the US is a significant part of the economy, generating nearly $480 billion in revenue and employing millions of people. However, the industry also faces a high rate of parts returns, with nearly one in four auto parts being returned. This is a costly and wasteful issue that needs to be addressed.

In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman and Clint Cooper from AP Emissions discuss the best way to eliminate warranty return waste – by fixing the REAL problem that caused the failure in the first place.

One of the main reasons for returns is customers ordering the wrong part or failing to diagnose the issue correctly. Manufacturers in the aftermarket space are concerned about this issue and are working to improve cataloging accuracy and provide better diagnostic support to customers. Additionally, warranty abuse is a problem, with some customers returning perfectly good parts or even sending back unrelated items.

The durability of aftermarket parts compared to OE parts is also discussed, with aftermarket parts designed to last the remaining life of the vehicle rather than the entire lifespan.

Warranty issues with mufflers and pipes are also mentioned, including sound attenuation and fitment problems. Overall, the industry is working to reduce returns and improve customer satisfaction.

This episode is sponsored by AP Emissions. Since 1927, AP Emissions Technologies has been serving customers in the light and commercial vehicle aftermarkets with a passion for innovation, enabling them to stay at the forefront of emissions and exhaust products.