 NGK Spark Plugs Expands Spark Plug, Ignition Coil Coverage

Expansion includes 15 new spark plug part numbers, many with high ignitability designs.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Niterra North America Inc., formerly NGK Spark Plugs U.S.A. Inc. announced that it is expanding its coverage of spark plugs and ignition coils and is adding 15 new part numbers to its spark plug line.

The new spark plug part numbers, sold under the company’s NGK Spark Plug brand, represent an increase in coverage for over 6.5M domestic and foreign vehicles in operation. 12.9M VIO in additional spark plug and 10.6M VIO of ignition coil carry forward coverage have also been added to their catalog. 

“The 15 new spark plug numbers fit a variety of 2012 – 2021 model vehicles across a broad spectrum of high-volume applications, many of them utilizing high ignitability and precious metal technology designs,” said Mark Boyle, general manager – product OE & AM for Niterra North America.  “NGK Spark Plugs is committed to application coverage leadership and supplying service providers with our latest OEM technology, and we are excited to extend our category-leading spark plug designs and ignition coil technologies into the aftermarket through these applications.”  

For more information about Niterra and the NGK Spark Plug and NTK product brands, visit ngksparkplugs.com.

