Free Tesla Service Information?

If an automaker announced it was distributing its service information for free, it would be a major news story. Recently, an automaker did just that, without press release; without fanfare. The strangest part is that it was Tesla who pulled it off.

On May 20, 2022, Tesla quietly changed the pricing on service.tesla.com to $0.00 for service manuals, TSBs and other critical service information like wiring diagrams. I found this out when researching this issue’s Tesla battery service article.

When I logged onto the Tesla service website, I expected to pay $30 for a few hours of access to verify some information. Instead, at checkout, it was $0.00. This is not for one model, but $0 covered all Tesla Models over the past 10 years.

I am not a Tesla “fanboy,” and generally detest Tesla owners for their smug attitudes, and I have only worked on one Tesla. But, it is hard to hate an auto company that makes its service information available for free.

Why?

There is no such thing as a free lunch. Compiling, posting and hosting service information online can cost millions. Hyundai was the first to offer its service information for free more than 20 years ago, but the Korean manufacturer eventually moved to a paid subscription model.