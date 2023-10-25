 Road to AAPEX Season 2, Ep. 9 – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Road to AAPEX Season 2, Ep. 9

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The automotive aftermarket is about connections. Connections to the right parts, to the right places, to the right people. It’s the roads we travel down together that make us grow closer and bring us together. That’s the feeling that paves the Road to AAPEX as Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, traverses the Bonneville Salt Flats in his fixed-up Lincoln Blackwood. Flashback to fixes that made the journey possible: new tires and rims to fuel injectors, windows, and a new AC unit.

Related Articles

As Joe Keene and the Babcox technician team toils away on the Blackwood, Editor David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics. He visits the Geotab headquarters where the company parses 55 billion automotive data points across 3.7 million connected vehicles. It starts with the basics, tracking and tracing vehicles using GPS data, then evolves to risk management by collecting data on harsh driving behaviors.

That connected knowledge extends to the EV world. EVs allow users to leverage telematics to monitor a myriad of data points, from voltage and battery health to charging effectiveness and potential battery faults. And then there’s the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has opened up new avenues for data analysis and interpretation. The next decade will be pivotal in determining the trajectory of telematics in the automotive industry. With the potential integration of autonomous driving and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the role of telematics will be integral in ensuring a seamless transition and enhancing road safety.

In the end, it’s still about connections and the relationships with people that help us navigate an ever-winding road. Watch this episode of Road to AAPEX to make your own connections to the issues that are important to the automotive aftermarket.

You May Also Like

Video

Oil Filter Housing Kits 

It is common for the seals to fail and begin leaking oil around the base. This video is sponsored by Standard.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Leakage is NEVER a good thing, especially when it happens due to age. Luckily, you – and your customers – can say goodbye to leaks once and for all. 

Unlike the “old days,” when an oil filter was “just an oil filter,” today’s original equipment filter housings are designed to meet the diverse cooling and lubrication requirements of vehicles on the road. They’re often complex, modular components that contain the filter,  multiple sensors, and act as an oil cooler. It is common for the seals to fail and begin leaking oil around the base, and sometimes, a replacement housing IS necessary. This is especially true on the Pentastar 3.6L V6 

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Ignition System Secrets Every Tech Should Know

Unlock the secrets behind ignition systems for superior technician skills. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
High-Ignitability Spark Plugs

The secret behind high-ignitability spark plugs revealed. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Unlocking Peak Engine Performance

Unveiling the truth about ignition systems and engine performance optimization. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Road to AAPEX Season 2 EP. 8

While Joe drives across the country in time for AAPEX 2023, David Sickels connects with a few industry innovators.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Road to AAPEX Season 2 EP. 7

As Keene connects with the Lincoln Highway’s history, David Sickels glimpses into the future of automotive technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road To AAPEX Season 2 EP. 6

It’s the unexpected moments that make a trip memorable.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 5

See how Babcox Media’s Joe Keene prepares the Lincoln Blackwood for the road.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Vehicle Electrification: Trends and Power Solutions

We are in an era of change with vehicle mobility. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman