Think Holidays Are Stressful? Try Working With Your Family

Think your job is challenging enough just working with your friends and employees? Try working with your family. Multi-generational shops are looked at in awe because a lot of times we just can’t picture ourselves working with our parents or siblings or children. Family businesses can offer significant opportunities and even greater challenges.

You know, far too often family businesses are looked at as nothing more than a dysfunctional dictatorship – we all do what dad says – but family businesses can be much more dynamic.

Working together with your family every day can be challenging. Consider the possibility of potentially buying a shop from mom and dad or even selling it to your kids. Think about those transitional challenges on top of the challenges of running an automotive shop in general. And you have the family dynamic on top of the day-to-day challenges. Is this an easy or difficult transition?

This episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner features a conversation between third-generation shop owners Kevin and Renee Oswald, from Oswald Service in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, Idaho; veteran shop owner and mentor Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach; and Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner magazine.

Talking Shop with Shop Owner is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier automotive industry networking and educational event. AAPEX 2023 is coming faster than you think – it’ll be held in Las Vegas, October 31st through November 2nd. You can get more information by visiting AAPEXshow.com.