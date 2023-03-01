 Think Holidays Are Stressful? Try Working With Your Family

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Talking Shop Podcast

Think Holidays Are Stressful? Try Working With Your Family

Can you thrive, not just survive in a family business? Voices of experience give tips. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Think your job is challenging enough just working with your friends and employees? Try working with your family. Multi-generational shops are looked at in awe because a lot of times we just can’t picture ourselves working with our parents or siblings or children. Family businesses can offer significant opportunities and even greater challenges.

Related Articles

You know, far too often family businesses are looked at as nothing more than a dysfunctional dictatorship – we all do what dad says – but family businesses can be much more dynamic.

Working together with your family every day can be challenging. Consider the possibility of potentially buying a shop from mom and dad or even selling it to your kids. Think about those transitional challenges on top of the challenges of running an automotive shop in general. And you have the family dynamic on top of the day-to-day challenges. Is this an easy or difficult transition?

This episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner features a conversation between third-generation shop owners Kevin and Renee Oswald, from Oswald Service in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, Idaho; veteran shop owner and mentor Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach; and Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner magazine.

Talking Shop with Shop Owner is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier automotive industry networking and educational event. AAPEX 2023 is coming faster than you think – it’ll be held in Las Vegas, October 31st through November 2nd. You can get more information by visiting AAPEXshow.com.

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Appealing To Industry To Answer AAPEX Travel Prayers

Planning and preparation help – faith in our automotive partners is absolutely critical.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

If you’ve tried to travel this summer, you may have come to one conclusion: the friendly skies seem decidedly angry.Luckily, the open road beckons, and though driving brings about its own challenges these days, there’s nothing like a little bit of windshield time to put your mind at ease. If, that is,you and your car are prepared for your journey. Before a long road trip, your customers count on you to do what’s necessary to get their cars ready to handle whatever the Eisenhower Interstate System, the Lincoln Highway (Route 30 and others) or the iconic Mother Road (Route 66) can dish out. If they don't, a lot of prayer may be involved.Joe Keene, Automotive Content Video Producer, and potentially certifiable lunatic at Babcox Media, is doing a little praying and a lot of preparation by calling on automotive aftermarket partners to help him turn his 1989 Cadillac Brougham from a dead pile of rusty fenders into a safe, reliable land yacht capable to hauling him 2,500 miles to Las Vegas, much of it down Route 66 on his way to the 2022 AAPEX Show. Joe sits down with ShopOwner Editorial Director Doug Kaufman to talk about his plans, preparations and partnerships.

Read Full Article

More Talking Shop Podcast Posts
Teamwork, Dream Work and Shopping For Great Employees

Holly Weller tells her side of the success story that is Auto Fix in Henning, MN. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
Are Today’s Graduates Prepared To Be Tomorrow’s Tech Pros?

With a potential shortage of nearly 650,000 technicians on the horizon, who will fill the openings?

By Doug Kaufman
How Technology Can Save Your Shop (Podcast)

Learn how technology actually helps keeps the plates spinning in today’s shop. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
In Business, As Travel, Prep Beats Panic Every Time (Podcast)

Safety briefings are held to ensure you know what to do, just in case. This podcast is presented by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent

Program aims to introduce students to AAPEX and educating them on the benefits and career opportunities in the industry.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Does Work Define Your Life Or Does Your Life Define You?

The Life Calibration system is designed to help you achieve balance in your life. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
Courage To Show Up Is First Secret To Success (Podcast)

How do you succeed? First, show up, says Frank Leutz. This episode is sponsored by AAPEX.

By Doug Kaufman
Can You Keep Up With Technology and Business Changes?

Business continues to change at a dizzying pace. Can you keep up? This episode is presented by AAPEX 2021.

By Doug Kaufman