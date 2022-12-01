 If You Weren’t At AAPEX, What Did You Really Miss?
If You Weren’t At AAPEX, What Did You Really Miss?

Podcasts

If You Weren’t At AAPEX, What Did You Really Miss?

To many thousands of people, AAPEX was the biggest party of the year – if you weren’t there, here’s a recap.
Doug Kaufman

on

Have you ever had a feeling that there is a huge party going on somewhere and you haven’t been invited? You just know that you’ll hear all about what happened, but boy, what did you miss!?

To many thousands of people, AAPEX was the biggest party of the year – call it a festival, a homecoming, a reunion – if you weren’t there, you’re a little bummed because of, well, FOMO.

Shop Owner Editor Doug Kaufman (who wasn’t there) talks with Shop Owner Coach president Vic Tarasik (who was) about the 2022 AAPEX Show. From hosting teachers on the show floor to learning about the latest software enhancements to installing lifts in Joe’s Garage to eating tapas at Firefly, Vic reminds Doug that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, unless you learn something and take it back to the shop to help your business.

This episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner is presented by AAPEX 2022, the premier educational and networking event in the industry, held November 1st through the 3rd in Las Vegas. For information about the incredible training and informational experiences YOU missed, visit AAPEXshow.com.

