If You Weren’t At AAPEX, What Did You Really Miss?

Have you ever had a feeling that there is a huge party going on somewhere and you haven’t been invited? You just know that you’ll hear all about what happened, but boy, what did you miss!?

To many thousands of people, AAPEX was the biggest party of the year – call it a festival, a homecoming, a reunion – if you weren’t there, you’re a little bummed because of, well, FOMO.

Shop Owner Editor Doug Kaufman (who wasn’t there) talks with Shop Owner Coach president Vic Tarasik (who was) about the 2022 AAPEX Show. From hosting teachers on the show floor to learning about the latest software enhancements to installing lifts in Joe’s Garage to eating tapas at Firefly, Vic reminds Doug that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, unless you learn something and take it back to the shop to help your business.