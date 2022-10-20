 Big Mouths in The Bay - How Talking Will Help You Fix Cars
Podcasts

Big Mouths in The Bay – How Talking Will Help You Fix Cars

What if a tech didn’t have to move from the vehicle to get service information? This podcast is sponsored by CYTK.
Doug Kaufman

on

Here’s an all-too realistic scenario – A technician is elbow deep into a repair when he suddenly needs to access an online repair manual. Because the shop’s computer is in the main office, he stops work, sets down his tools, washes his hands, walks to the office, starts to look for the TSB he needs but realizes he doesn’t remember the trim level on the vehicle. He finally inputs all the right information, hits PRINT – and is met with a flashing NO PAPER message.

Advertisement

Sound like a story you’ve heard before? In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, we’re talking with Bryan Levenson, co founder and CEO of CTYK. He’s passionate about harnessing the power of the internet – and the human voice – to make repairs faster, easier and more accurate.

CYTK, the first mobile app for automotive repair, is the next leap forward in AI-powered mobile applications, CYTK’s touch and voice search technology provides quick access to vehicle service and repair information to help automotive technicians do their work faster and with greater accuracy. Visit CYTK.io to learn more

