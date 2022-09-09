 Yes, There IS Something We Can Do About The Tech Shortage
Shop Owner
Yes, There IS Something We Can Do About The Tech Shortage

Doug Kaufman and Mike Pressendo discuss TechForce Foundation’s Pipeline to Placement for technicians.
Doug Kaufman

on

No one should be surprised by the news that there’s a shortage of technicians coming into or staying in this industry, but the revelation for many people is that this isn’t just a dead-end career.

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Mike Pressendo explains that TechForce Foundation’s mission is to help the public and future technicians understand this is a high tech career path now. “It’s not just wrenching. It’s aviation, it’s automotive, it’s motorcycle, it’s marine, it’s heavy equipment. If it moves, we’re looking to support them. And it’s a lucrative career path,” he says.

“I saw a study that showed that high school seniors are, for the first time, looking equally at non-four year traditional educations, equally looking at tech school and trade school opportunities,” Pressendo says. “So, I have to think that there’s becoming more and more perception that these things are computers on wheels, whether it’s a plane, a boat, motorcycle, car or truck. The technology in them blows away what was on the space shuttle!”

This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner is sponsored by AAPEX 2022. AAPEX is the premier automotive industry networking and educational event. It will be held this year in Las Vegas, November 1st through the 3rd. Get more information by visiting AAPEXshow.com.

