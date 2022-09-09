Yes, There IS Something We Can Do About The Tech Shortage

No one should be surprised by the news that there’s a shortage of technicians coming into or staying in this industry, but the revelation for many people is that this isn’t just a dead-end career.
In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Mike Pressendo explains that TechForce Foundation’s mission is to help the public and future technicians understand this is a high tech career path now. “It’s not just wrenching. It’s aviation, it’s automotive, it’s motorcycle, it’s marine, it’s heavy equipment. If it moves, we’re looking to support them. And it’s a lucrative career path,” he says.
“I saw a study that showed that high school seniors are, for the first time, looking equally at non-four year traditional educations, equally looking at tech school and trade school opportunities,” Pressendo says. “So, I have to think that there’s becoming more and more perception that these things are computers on wheels, whether it’s a plane, a boat, motorcycle, car or truck. The technology in them blows away what was on the space shuttle!”
