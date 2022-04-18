Milwaukee Tool Offers New High Speed Ratchets

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new 1/4″ and 3/8” M12 FUEL High Speed Ratchets with 450 RPM.

The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers up to 35% faster speeds and 35 ft.-lbs., ensuring power that rivals pneumatic. The new ratchets can also be used manually without engaging the motor, allowing users to break loose and snug tight fasteners that require more torque.

A steel yoke housing and premium rubber overmold deliver superior durability to withstand shop and jobsite use.

