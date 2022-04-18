 Milwaukee Tool Offers New High Speed Ratchets – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Milwaukee Tool Offers New High Speed Ratchets

on

Matco Tools 4 Series Toolboxes

on

Premium Guard Unveils New Cabin Air Freshener

on

Dorman Releases 250 New Products in March
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Correctly Installing Cartridge Oil Filters (Video) Video
play

Correctly Installing Cartridge Oil Filters (Video)

Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO) Video
play

Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Tool Offers New High Speed Ratchets

The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers up to 35% faster speeds and 35 ft.-lbs., ensuring power that rivals pneumatic.
Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new 1/4″ and 3/8” M12 FUEL High Speed Ratchets with 450 RPM. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers up to 35% faster speeds and 35 ft.-lbs., ensuring power that rivals pneumatic. The new ratchets can also be used manually without engaging the motor, allowing users to break loose and snug tight fasteners that require more torque. 

A steel yoke housing and premium rubber overmold deliver superior durability to withstand shop and jobsite use. 

For more information, milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

Products: Diagnosing High Failure Rates in OEM Electronic Throttle Bodies

Products: Lisle Releases Glass Debris Cleaning Tool

Products: Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService