Get to Know Performance Ride Technology

PRT is a global OE supplier with more than 5,000 products available in the United States.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Performance Ride Technology (PRT) is a brand of the ADD USA Group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

PRT’s portfolio also includes air shocks, air springs, strut mounts, engine mounts and engine sealing parts.

PRT’s heavy-duty line offers more than 5,000 OEM references, including 100% gas-charged shocks for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motorhomes and more.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always focused on the continuous development of new products that stay ahead in aftermarket technology,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT.

To learn more about PRT, visit the PRT website.

