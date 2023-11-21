 Mayhew Tools Introduces Spark Plug Thread Chaser

Mayhew Tools Introduces Spark Plug Thread Chaser

This tool is made in USA and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) introduces a new spark plug thread chaser, designed to clean and restore spark plug holes. The dual ended tool offers two distinct chasers: one 14mm x 1.25mm and the other 18mm x 1.5mm. By placing the spark plug thread chaser into the impacted area and using a 3/16” ratchet or deep socket, users can effectively engage with the threads to clean and restore them.

The spark plug thread chaser, part No. 37900, also features a rubber O-ring, preventing unnecessary slippage and ensuring correct alignment while in use. A black nitride finish helps prevent rust and provides corrosion and abrasion resistance. Made in the USA and backed by a Lifetime Warranty.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.

