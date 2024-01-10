 Valvoline Global Operations Unveils Restore & Protect Motor Oil

Valvoline Global Unveils Restore & Protect Motor Oil

The company said its Restore & Protect motor oil removes engine-killing deposits with continuous use.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Valvoline Global announced the launch of its premium full synthetic motor oil, Restore & Protect. Valvoline said Restore & Protect is the first-of-its-kind innovation that removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

This latest addition to the Valvoline product portfolio is a paradigm shift in motor oil performance and challenges traditional thinking about the category. With a history steeped in trust and innovation, Valvoline has consistently been at the forefront of the automotive lubricant category. Restore & Protect, with its revolutionary technology and unparalleled benefits, marks another milestone in a legacy of firsts that spans more than 150 years.

“We are thrilled to introduce Valvoline Restore & Protect on a global scale,” said Jamal Muashsher, president and CEO, Valvoline Global. “This product truly redefines what motor oil can achieve and positively impacts consumers and customers like never before. Restore & Protect is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the automotive industry.”

Valvoline said Restore & Protect is designed for gasoline-engine automobiles, from brand-new to older, high-mileage vehicles, and is the culmination of three years of development. The full synthetic Restore & Protect motor oil also presents two of Valvoline’s proprietary new technologies: Active Clean, which removes deposits and restores engines to run like new, and Liqui-Shield, which works proactively to prevent deposit formation and protects against future damage.

The company said Restore & Protect is set to hit shelves and Valvoline business partners globally in 2024.

