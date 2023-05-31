 LIQUI MOLY Releases A/C System Cleaner

The cleaning solution is designed to improve the efficiency and lifespan of HVAC systems.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
LIQUI MOLY announced the release of its A/C System cleaner designed to improve the efficiency and lifespan of HVAC systems, as well as create a healthier environment inside the vehicle, the company says. The A/C System Cleaner solution is specially formulated to remove bacteria, mold and other contaminants from the evaporator and its casing.

The A/C System Cleaner also cleans the A/C unit’s ducting which helps remove foul odors, restores the system to optimal performance, extends the life of the A/C components and reduces energy consumption, according to LIQUI MOLY.

It is available from LIQUI MOLY’s network of distributors and authorized dealers.

For more information, visit www.liqui-moly.com or contact your local distributor.

