LIQUI MOLY Releases A/C System Cleaner

LIQUI MOLY announced the release of its A/C System cleaner designed to improve the efficiency and lifespan of HVAC systems, as well as create a healthier environment inside the vehicle, the company says. The A/C System Cleaner solution is specially formulated to remove bacteria, mold and other contaminants from the evaporator and its casing.

The A/C System Cleaner also cleans the A/C unit’s ducting which helps remove foul odors, restores the system to optimal performance, extends the life of the A/C components and reduces energy consumption, according to LIQUI MOLY.

It is available from LIQUI MOLY’s network of distributors and authorized dealers.

