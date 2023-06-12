Continental Offers ClearContact Synthetic Wiper Blades

Continental say it now offers ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades with a state-of-the-art blade composition that resists UV light and harsh environmental conditions to remain flexible and provide exceptionally long service life. The synthetic rubber formula delivers superior all-weather performance, even at high speeds and at extreme temperatures.

ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades also feature a dual-point coupler design that provides uniform contact with the windshield, to help eliminate streaking.

ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades are designed to be Year/Make/Model specific, so no adapters are needed allowing for an exceptionally simple and fast installation, Continental says. Tested to perform over 1.5 million cycles, ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades are available for a broad range of front and rear wiper applications. Front wiper coverage includes 14 part numbers with sizes from 15 to 28 inches, while rear wiper coverage consists of 19 part numbers available in 10 to 16 inch sizes.