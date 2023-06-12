 Continental Offers ClearContact Synthetic Wiper Blades

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Continental Offers ClearContact Synthetic Wiper Blades

The synthetic rubber formula delivers superior all-weather performance, even at high speeds and at extreme temperatures.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Continental say it now offers ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades with a state-of-the-art blade composition that resists UV light and harsh environmental conditions to remain flexible and provide exceptionally long service life. The synthetic rubber formula delivers superior all-weather performance, even at high speeds and at extreme temperatures.

Related Articles

ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades also feature a dual-point coupler design that provides uniform contact with the windshield, to help eliminate streaking.

ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades are designed to be Year/Make/Model specific, so no adapters are needed allowing for an exceptionally simple and fast installation, Continental says. Tested to perform over 1.5 million cycles, ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blades are available for a broad range of front and rear wiper applications. Front wiper coverage includes 14 part numbers with sizes from 15 to 28 inches, while rear wiper coverage consists of 19 part numbers available in 10 to 16 inch sizes.

You May Also Like

News

Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

The Long May We Drive campaign, celebrates the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Long May We Drive is the reason Pennzoil exists. It’s a pledge to keep every engine better protected with the commitment to precision craftsmanship in every bottle of Pennzoil, where each detail helps lead to an unbeatable driving experience so all drivers can ignite their passions, for 110 years and counting.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Standard Motor Products’ ABS Sensors Line Expands

Standard offers more than 2,600 ABS Sensors fitting import and domestic vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway

Two lucky technicians will win a vehicle of their choice this spring.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Expands Hybrid and EV Product Offering

Standard is prepared to meet the demand of the growing hybrid and EV population with over 4,000 parts available for 150 models.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 Adds Google Campaigns to its SocialCRM

Shops can share positive reviews and testimonials directly to a Google business profile or Facebook page.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Belt Measuring Tool (VIDEO)

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Joe Keene
SMP Introduces 276 New Part Numbers

Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 to Hold Shop Management Workshop in Orlando

Registration now open for two-day training event.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers