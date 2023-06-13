 AMSOIL Expands Synthetic European Motor Oil Line

AMSOIL Expands Synthetic European Motor Oil Line

New 0W-30 and 10W-60 viscosities are designed for the unique demands of gasoline, diesel and hybrid European vehicles.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMSOIL expanded its Synthetic European Motor Oil line to include new 0W-30 and 10W-60 viscosities. These additions are part of an “AMSOIL-exclusive formula designed for the unique demands of gasoline, diesel and hybrid European vehicles,” the company says.

AMSOIL says its Synthetic European Motor Oil meets and often exceeds strict European manufacturer specifications. It is formulated with shear-stable synthetic base oils and high-quality anti-wear additives to provide maximum protection and performance in high-performance European applications. AMSOIL European Motor Oil protects sensitive emissions systems with an optimal blend of sulfated ash, phosphorus and sulfur (SAPS) to ensure proper emissions system function, adds AMSOIL.

According to AMSOIL, the new 0W-30 and 10W-60 synthetic oils offer these benefits:

-Promote engine cleanliness;
-Designed to prevent sludge and varnish deposits;
-Thermally stable and resist deposit formation while cooling turbochargers;
-Deliver superior protection in extreme heat and subzero operating temperatures. 

Use AMSOIL 0W-30 Synthetic European Motor Oil in applications that require any of the following specifications: ACEA C2/C3, BMW LL-01FE, MB 229.31, 229.51, 229.52, VW/Audi 504/507, Porsche C30, AMSOIL says.

Use AMSOIL 10W-60 Synthetic European Motor Oil in applications that require any of the following specifications: API SN or ACEA A3/B3/B4, including the BMW* M Series, Ferrari,* Aston Martin* and Maserati, according to AMSOIL.

