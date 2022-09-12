Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

Milwaukee Tool continues to deliver productivity enhancing solutions for the professional tradesman with the introduction of the M18™ PACKOUT™ Six Bay Rapid Charger. With the ability to rapid charge two batteries simultaneously, this new solution can charge six M18™ REDLITHIUM™ XC5.0 battery packs in just three hours, so users can get back to work quicker.

“As our M18™ system continues to expand, there is a growing need for a portable, multi-bay, fast charging solution,” said Kelli Semon, Product Manager for Milwaukee Tool. “We are excited to pair our charging technology with PACKOUT™ Modular Storage, delivering faster charging and increased portability, leading to our most versatile M18™ charger yet.”

The new M18™ PACKOUT™ Six Bay Rapid Charger can charge two batteries simultaneously at a rapid charge rate. Users can charge one battery at a time on each side of the charger, with charging then automatically moving sequentially to the next available battery as charging progresses. The increased charge speed reduces downtime spent waiting for batteries to charge, delivering more productivity with every charge. Full compatibility with the PACKOUT™ Modular Storage System provides an optimized solution for transporting and storing batteries on the jobsite. The USB-A port provides charging of personal devices such as phones, headlamps, and flashlights.

Milwaukee Tool is committed to driving toward a cordless jobsite by delivering innovative solutions that maximize productivity for users. The new M18™ PACKOUT™ Six Bay Rapid Charger represents this commitment, providing reduced downtime and unmatched portability, allowing users to get more work done throughout the day.

Specifications

M18™ PACKOUT™ Six Bay Rapid Charger (48-59-1809)

Charge Rate: Rapid

Charge Type: Two-Battery Simultaneous

Fully compatible with PACKOUT™ Modular Storage System

M18™ Ports: 6

Power Source: AC

DC Output: (1) USB-A Port: 5V/2.1A (10W)

*Batteries sold separately