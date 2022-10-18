Dorman Launches 400+ New Motor Vehicle Repair Solutions

Dorman Products has announced the release of more than 400 new motor vehicle parts, almost half of which are first-to-the-aftermarket exclusives. The new products join a growing catalog of more than 118,000 aftermarket solutions that advance Dorman’s mission of “giving repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix passenger, commercial, and recreational vehicles with internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains.”

Advertisement

The company’s roster of innovative Dorman OE FIX repair solutions also is growing by 18 new products designed to help save time, save money or increase reliability. This month features an OE FIX upgraded aluminum thermostat housing assembly (902-3035HP) engineered to match the fit and function of the original equipment plastic housing on more than one million 2011-2022 Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger models on the road today. Dorman says the new design’s aluminum construction better withstands underhood temperature extremes, resists corrosion, helps prevent future leaks and provides increased coolant system protection. Like many OE FIX solutions, the concept for the improved housing originated with Dorman’s Ideation Team, a North American grassroots network composed of thousands of service technicians, retail counter staff, and fleet managers.

Advertisement

Dorman also is introducing six new high-demand turbo components. They include oil return and feed lines (667-533 and 667-537), EGR cooler, Engine air intake, and diesel fuel injector hoses (626-703, 696-324, and 904-952), and an evaporative emissions (EVAP) purge valve (994-917). The new components cover a combined total of 5.5 million Ford trucks as well as hardworking Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter vans widely used in “last-mile” delivery fleets. This month’s releases include a tail lamp bulb socket (645-125) designed to replace the factory socket on more than 8 million aging Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles. Dorman says its recent successful acquisition and integration of the renowned Dayton Parts brand has helped propel Dayton to the forefront of the aftermarket in heavy duty (HD) repair solutions. This month marks a historic high number of new HD product releases, including dozens of in-demand pressure sensors for air conditioning (ACP sensors), exhaust back pressure (EBP sensors), differential pressure (DPS sensors), liquid fuel (LFS sensors) and more.

Advertisement

“We are developing the most popular line of sensors for heavy trucks on the North American road today. This month’s sensor introductions alone cover more than two million vehicles, and we’re just getting started,” said Dorman Product Manager Hailey Hartwick. Additional new replacement parts reflect Dorman’s rapidly growing line of solutions for repairs above and below the chassis of Class 7 and Class 8 trucks, including an OE FIX exhaust gas temperature (EGT) sensor (904-7439) designed to match the factory sensor on 2018-2020 Volvo VNL engines. When the original sensor is removed, the sensor bung is easily damaged. This sensor includes a bung repair kit, a factory-style connector that requires no splicing or adapters, and a stainless-steel housing with platinum sensor element for accurate performance.

Advertisement

Other new product highlights for October 2022 include: Four windshield wiper transmission and motor assemblies, extending Dorman’s leadership in coverage in a category that boasts hundreds of assemblies covering millions of vehicle applications. These solutions include both the windshield wiper motor and the transmission and linkage as one unit, because replacing the entire assembly in one job reduces labor time and ensures accurate reassembly. The four new products cover a combined 5+ million Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Saturn vehicles (602-272AS, 602-203AS, 602-825AS), and Jeep SUVs (602-107AS). Two convenient aftermarket-exclusive serrated wheel stud offerings that eliminate the hassle of sourcing individual hardware for select 2019-2022 Ford Super Duty (610-623) and 2020-2022 Ford Explorer/Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator models (610-665).

Advertisement