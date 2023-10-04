 Dorman to Host 3-day Hands-On Electronics Training Class

News

Dorman to Host 3-day Hands-On Electronics Training Class

Topics covered include circuits and circuit testing, opens, shorts, voltage drops and more.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Dorman will be holding a training class Friday, October 13-Sunday October 15 from 8:00am-4:30pm daily.

Location:

TST Seminars – Mahopac

11 Lupi Court Mahopac, NY 10541

Topics covered include circuits and circuit testing, opens, shorts, voltage drops, relay testing, meter usage (DMM), labscope / graphing meter usage, sensor, actuators, and hands-on testing to use on an array of applications such as starting, batteries, fuel delivery, ignition, sensors, computers, and more.

Through this hands-on training, you’ll learn how to get the most out of your tools and equipment to find and repair electrical problems on today’s vehicles instead of watching those expensive tools collect dust. 

  • Bring your meter, scope, graphing meter amp clamp and any other electrical tools. 
  • Includes 112-page Electrical book.
RESERVE YOUR SPOT

