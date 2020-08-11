Connect with us

Products

Snap-on’s New VANTAGE Legend Scan Tool Has An Updated Interface

A two-channel lab scope, graphing meter and expert information makes it easy for technicians to verify component failures.
Advertisement
 

on

The perfect companion to any scan tool, the VANTAGE Legend from Snap-on has an updated user interface and an all-new “fireworks” bezel design to ignite the technician’s productivity.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With a high-speed two-channel lab scope, digital graphing meter and exclusive expert information, VANTAGE Legend makes it easy for technicians to verify component failures.

The two-channel lab scope displays live signals for two waveforms in real time. The powerful peak detect function grabs glitches, dropouts and ignition spikes, while six megasamples/second captures high-speed details and faults that other scopes miss. The digital graphing meter provides graphing and digital results with minimum/maximum displays and cursors to measure points on the waveform. 

With the exclusive Fast-Track troubleshooter, technicians have access to vehicle-specific guided test procedures for millions of components for a confident diagnosis. Test coverage is available for sensors, solenoids, injectors, charging/starting systems, ignition, motors, pumps, ABS and many more. Vehicle-specific illustrated test procedures show where to connect, how to connect and what the results should look like.

Additional features of VANTAGE Legend include:

  • Eight-inch, 800 x 480 resolution display for precise detail and insight
  • Designed for automotive applications: VDC, VAC, ohms, frequency, duty cycle, pulse width, dwell and diode test; amps, temperature, pressure and vacuum measurements with optional probes
  • Fast, simplified icon and menu navigation via keypad or touchscreen
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack offers three hour continuous runtime
  • Record, save and play back data on internal memory card
  • Connect to PC via USB port; save/share/view/print files via ShopStream Connect software

To learn more about the VANTAGE Legend, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit https://diagnostics.snapon.com/vantagelegend.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Products: Fluoramics Introduces Rust-Breaking Penetrant

Products: Mayhew Introduces 2 New 4-Piece Dominator Pro Pry Bar Sets

Products: JohnDow Adds Fluid Extractors To Fluid Evacuators Line

Products: Permatex Expands High Temp Gasket Maker Range

Advertisement

on

Snap-on's New VANTAGE Legend Scan Tool Has An Updated Interface

on

Sylvania Automotive Brings Advanced Dash Cameras To Market

on

Dana Launches Spicer ReadyPack

on

SMP Releases New Blue Streak Blower Motor Resistor Kits
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Don Schumacher Racing, Atlas Copco Extend Partnership

Products: Sylvania Automotive Brings Advanced Dash Cameras To Market

Products: Dana Launches Spicer ReadyPack

Products: SMP Releases New Blue Streak Blower Motor Resistor Kits

Engine: Engine Build: 1929 Duesenberg Straight-8 Engine

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect