 Philips Xperion 6000 Headlamp Offers Hands-Free LED Lighting

The headband-mounted work light allows service pros to shine brilliant LED illumination exactly on the task at hand.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Lumileds introduced the new Philips Xperion 6000 headlamp, a headband-mounted work light that it says allows service pros to shine brilliant LED illumination exactly on the task at hand.

Powered by state-of-the-art Philips Xperion LED chips, the Xperion 6000 Headlamp “utilizes two light sources to deliver exceptional performance,” Lumileds says.

Across the front of the headband, an LED light strip provides a broad beam of light of up to 300 Lumens in Boost mode and up to 150 Lumens in Eco mode. Mounted on the side of the headband a spotlight provides a narrow, intense beam of up to 120 Lumens, Lumileds adds. To ensure ease of use, the Xperion 6000 is equipped with a hands-free motion detection feature that allows the user to turn the light on and off without touching it.

The Xperion 6000 Headlamp has been engineered to deliver years of reliable service, according to Lumileds. It is resistant to solvents and is rated IK07/IP65 against impacts and dust and water intrusion. The adjustable elastic headband makes the Headlamp comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, the Xperion 6000 Headlamp can be fully charged within 2.5 hours using the USB-C charger that’s included with the Headlamp, Lumileds says. Battery run time is up to 4.5 hours in Spotlight light mode, up to 4 hours in Eco mode, and up to 2.5 hours in Boost mode.

