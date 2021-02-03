Connect with us

Keep Your Hands Free With Mueller-Kueps Uni-Worktable

The Uni-Worktable has 3-inch heavy-duty swivel casters, two of which are locking and two are swivel casters.
Need an extra hand to hold your tools and parts while you’re busy under the hood? The Mueller-Kueps Uni-Worktable (EQ-350) provides you with that extra help.  

Featuring built-in parts dividers and screwdriver, wrench and prybar holders, the Uni-Worktable has 3-in. heavy-duty swivel casters, two of which are locking and two are swivel casters.  

The top tray has protective bumpers to protect the car you’re working on. Height-adjustable support posts go from 35.4-in. to 48.4-in., so you have clearance to work on the front end of most vehicles.

This table has a maximum load capacity of approximately 88 lbs.  

For more information, visit mueller-kueps.com

