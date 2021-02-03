Keep Your Hands Free With Mueller-Kueps Uni-Worktable

Need an extra hand to hold your tools and parts while you’re busy under the hood? The Mueller-Kueps Uni-Worktable (EQ-350) provides you with that extra help.

Featuring built-in parts dividers and screwdriver, wrench and prybar holders, the Uni-Worktable has 3-in. heavy-duty swivel casters, two of which are locking and two are swivel casters.

The top tray has protective bumpers to protect the car you’re working on. Height-adjustable support posts go from 35.4-in. to 48.4-in., so you have clearance to work on the front end of most vehicles.

This table has a maximum load capacity of approximately 88 lbs.

For more information, visit mueller-kueps.com.