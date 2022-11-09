 New Snap-on ZEUS+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Certainty
Shop Owner
New Snap-on ZEUS+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Certainty

The ZEUS+ simplifies and improves workflow by providing maximum functionality in a single diagnostic platform.
Underhood Service Staff Writers

The new ZEUS+diagnostic tool from Snap-on is an advanced information-driven scan and scope device, which offers the onboard storage, processing and communications capabilities that professional technicians need to get them through each step, from start to finish. Driven by Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, the ZEUS+ provides the information needed to diagnose, repair and manage any issue, simplifying the workflow and increasing efficiency on every job.

Featuring a robust design, an intuitive user experience, advanced hardware and communication tools that let technicians stay connected with online resources and customers alike, the ZEUS+ simplifies and improves workflow by providing maximum functionality in a single diagnostic platform.

Hardware

Designed and built specifically for the automotive industry to take on every day in the shop, the ZEUS+ features a streamlined design with a fully detached wireless four channel scope for mobility, ample storage for capturing intermittent glitches, a 12-inch optically bonded color touchscreen display, an eight-megapixel camera and an integrated stylus with a flashlight built in.

Software

The ZEUS+ offers sophisticated verification and testing functionality, including advanced graphing features to help technicians easily navigate through data, a guided component test meter for verifying component failure, fast boot up and one-touch code scan and clear, plus all of the coverage needed for the vehicles coming.

Experience-Based Software

Working with complete confidence means getting the answers that technicians need without any unnecessary distractions getting in the way. Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics enhances the workflow, with SureTrack delivering verified parts replacement records and Real Fixes, along with Smart Data for relevant vehicle and code-specific PIDs, plus access to prefiltered functional tests and guided component tests to verify repairs.

Customer Support

The ZEUS+ comes standard with industry-best Snap-on Customer Care, plus 24/7 online training and support, industry-focused national online training, flexible financing and exclusive access to the Snap-on Cloud.

To learn more about ZEUS+ or any of the Snap-on diagnostic solutions, talk to a participating franchisee or other sales representative, or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.

