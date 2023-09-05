 Snap-on Franchisee Conference: Powering Up Professional Technicians' Service Excellence

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Snap-on Franchisee Conference Empowers Service Excellence for Tech Professionals

More than 9,000 attended the conference in Nashville.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The recent Snap-on Franchisee Conference (SFC) in Nashville was one of the largest gatherings in the history of the company. More than 9,000 attended the conference which provided franchisees the products, programs, and promotions to continue building mutually rewarding customer relationships, “Earning the Right” to supply their tool and equipment needs. This year’s SFC included an extensive offering of training seminars that elevated selling skills, marketing acumen, and product knowledge. One of the many highlights of the weekend was the 148,000-square-foot show floor where hundreds of experts from across the company demonstrated the unique features and benefits of thousands of Snap-on products.

Related Articles

“Our franchise network, the most capable channel to market in the industry, puts the world’s best tools in the hands of customers at their place of work. They service customers regularly, weekly in most cases, ‘Earning the Right’ to be trusted partners,” said Tim Chambers, president of Snap-on Tools. “Snap-on is dedicated to exceeding the needs of our customers and SFC is a testament to our steadfast commitment to support our franchisees in this mission.” 

A highlight from the wide array of new products introduced was an SFC-exclusive appropriately named CLOUD 9, a combined hand tool and tool storage offer, that could make technicians’ dreams come true. A top-of-the-line 68ʺ EPIQ™ tool storage unit with seven uninterrupted, full-width drawers in gloss black with red trim and four “Ultimate” drawers filled with Snap-on hand tools. The “Ultimate” drawers use the PRO-FI™ Organization System with precision cut, modular foam to configure the technicians’ dream tool set and provide better organization, improved tool control, and industry-leading protection. This roll cab distinguishes itself among others in the shop with a color-changing LED PowerTop™ and an exclusive illuminated Snap-on brand badge.  

To close out this year’s successful SFC and celebrate all that has been accomplished across the enterprise, Snap-on held a Music Festival at a number of the most popular venues in downtown Nashville, exclusively for Snap-on guests. Each venue was entertained by some of Nashville’s hottest talents across a wide range of music genres. The evening concluded with a spectacular, customized drone show, featuring iconic Snap-on imagery in the night sky, followed by an amazing fireworks display, creating a memorable Snap-on Saturday night. To find out more about becoming a franchisee, visit Snapon.com.

You May Also Like

News

Litens Aftermarket Adds New SKUs to Belt Drive Portfolio

18 new SKUs were added to its product line.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Litens Aftermarket introduced 18 new SKUs to its product lineup, consisting of pulleys, belt tensioners and overrunning alternator decoupler (OAD™) pulleys.

The new SKUs represent an increase in coverage for more than 9,200,000 additional vehicles in operation (VIO), including more than 310,000 2023 model vehicles. The portfolio additions are for late model Ford, Hyundai, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Jeep, Chevrolet and Toyota vehicles. Litens now offers over 900 pulleys, belt tensioners and overrunning alternator decoupler pulleys, with SKU’s covering over 275 million VIO. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Plews & Edelmann Releases 66 New Parts YTD 2023

Expanded coverage in both the Edelmann and Edelmann Elite line of products provides coverage for 50.8 million VIO.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Bosch Releases 102 Aftermarket Parts in Q2 2023

The new Bosch products cover nearly 25 million vehicles in North America, the company said.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
NGK Spark Plugs Expands Spark Plug, Ignition Coil Coverage

Expansion includes 15 new spark plug part numbers, many with high ignitability designs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Innova to Launch Pro Diagnostic Tablets and App

The smart tablet tools and app can help maximize the diagnostic process and save technicians time, Innova said.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Anchor Adds More Honda Coverage

Eight additional part numbers have been added to support late model Honda coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering Releases Video on Servicing Carbon-Fiber Wheels

Video stresses need for patience and care with expensive wheels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
DRIVE Announces Partnership with Babcox for DRIVE EXPO

Event will be held September 14th through 17th in Las Vegas.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel Announces Software Release for MaxiSYS 909CV

The software release extends coverage to 2023 for North America’s most popular light-, medium -and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers