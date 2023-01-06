 Streamlight Introduces ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light

Compact light delivers 2,000 lumens and uses new SL-B50 battery with USB-C Port.

Streamlight Inc., a provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0, a high-performance rechargeable handheld tactical light, offering extreme brightness and long run times. The rechargeable light is powered by the new Streamlight SL-B50 battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port.

“This latest addition to the ProTac series of tactical handheld lights gives first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, technicians and other users an ideal light for everyday use that provides ultra-bright light while not sacrificing run times,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen. “They also will appreciate the convenience and ease of charging the new SL-B50 battery pack either inside or outside of the light, via a USB-C charge cord.”

The ProTac 2.0 uses the SL-B50 proprietary Streamlight 4,900mAh protected Lithium-Ion USB rechargeable battery, accessed by the light’s sliding sleeve. The battery is keyed to ensure proper alignment of the charging port, and features LED status lights to indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.

The new light offers the latest in power LED technology for extreme brightness and provides three operating modes – High, Medium and Low. On High, it delivers 2,000 lumens and 17,300 candela; on the Medium setting, it provides 570 lumens and 5,000 candela and on Low, it offers 100 lumens and 890 candela. Run times range from 25 hours on Low to 2.5 hours on High. The light’s strobe features a 4-hour and 25-minute run time.

The ProTac 2.0 uses a TEN-TAP programmable switch, which allows for user selection from among three programs: high/strobe/low (factory default); high only; or low/medium/high.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2.0 also features an anti-roll head and a gasket-sealed lens. Its multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch permits one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity or strobe modes. The light also comes with a removable, multi-position pocket clip, holster and USB-C charge cord.

The ProTac 2.0 is 6.10 inches in length and weighs 8.25 ounces with one included SL-B50 rechargeable battery. The light has an IP67-rated design for dust-tight and waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes and is impact resistance-tested to two meters.

Available in black, the ProTac 2.0 has an MSRP of $195.00. It comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more info: streamlight.com

