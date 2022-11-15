 Snap-on Launches ZEUS+ Diagnostics EPIQ Workstation Giveaway
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Snap-on Launches ZEUS+ Diagnostics EPIQ Workstation Giveaway

on

ASE Offers Remote Options for Recertification Testing

on

Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

on

Repairify Announces New Training Program
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO) Video
play

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

The Importance Of Wiper Blades (Video) Video
play

The Importance Of Wiper Blades (Video)

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Snap-on Launches ZEUS+ Diagnostics EPIQ Workstation Giveaway

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Snap-on announced that any customer with a diagnostic platform running the fall software release by Dec. 31, 2022 will be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win an EPIQ workstation, which will include a new ZEUS+ Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics platform.

Advertisement

To be eligible for the sweepstakes, Snap-on diagnostic customers need to ensure they have the latest software on their tool.

With the newest software release, Snap-on says technicians can confidently service customers with a tool containing unparalleled depth in general and collision repair coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles.

For more information, visit snap-on.com/diagnostics.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Dorman Launches 300+ New Products In November

News: Borgwarner Announces Portfolio Expansion, New Opportunities

News: Women Of The Year Awards Announced

News: Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Take Over AAPEX Floor

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService