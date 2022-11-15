Snap-on Launches ZEUS+ Diagnostics EPIQ Workstation Giveaway

Snap-on announced that any customer with a diagnostic platform running the fall software release by Dec. 31, 2022 will be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win an EPIQ workstation, which will include a new ZEUS+ Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics platform.

To be eligible for the sweepstakes, Snap-on diagnostic customers need to ensure they have the latest software on their tool.

With the newest software release, Snap-on says technicians can confidently service customers with a tool containing unparalleled depth in general and collision repair coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles.

For more information, visit snap-on.com/diagnostics.