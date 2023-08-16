 Climate Control Modules

Video

Climate Control Modules

HVAC control modules may fail when the contacts and switches become inoperable. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

What do you get when you combine a steadily warming environment with a rapidly aging vehicle population? It’s no punchline – you get an increasingly uncomfortable situation for your customer.

The average vehicle on the road today in more than 12 years old – in human years, that’s just getting started but, let’s face it…on the harsh streets of America, those cars and trucks are treated rough. As much of the country faces sweltering days, aging vehicle climate control systems are tested under admittedly extreme real world conditions that don’t always produces satisfactory results.

Today’s refrigerant debate is one concern of course. Is your shop prepared to deal with R134a systems as well as the more current R1234yf refrigerant in a safe, efficient manner? If so, you’re ahead of the game.

But there’s another climate control issue your clients may be struggling with – their OE heating and air conditioning control module just might be on its last legs. With their vehicle well-past the warranty period, what can you do to restore functionality?

HVAC control modules may fail when the contacts and switches become inoperable. Customer complaints may also include “the backlighting stopped working,” or “I’ve worn the buttons down or scratched the display screen and the dashboard makes the inside of my truck look terrible.”

Dorman’s expanding line of replacement HVAC modules offer a direct, seamless repair with the convenience of plug-and-play installation. Available as new or remanufactured modules to fit a growing variety of vehicles, these components are designed to offer original fit, function and appearance.

It offers the functions your customers depend on most. The unit restores the primary operations of the original equipment module with an exact fit and a fresh look and feel.

They’re easy to install – nearly every climate control module features unique software that automatically configures the unit to the vehicle as soon as you plug it in, requiring no manual setup. With the new module installed, simply start the vehicle and wait for the short configuration process. The configuration process is complete when all of the button LED lights turn off.

Backed by a dedicated team of engineers and quality-control inspectors in the United States, these units are finished and tested at an advanced facility in Pennsylvania to ensure stringent quality control.

These modules offer a real solution to a customer faced with the prospect of returning to the OE dealer for a factory replacement or tramping through a salvage yard in hopes of finding a unit in better shape than the one they’re replacing, they’ll be happy to hear that you can provide sensible price and functionality options.

Everyone talks about the weather but no one does anything about it, right? Well, now you can. Help your customers travel comfortably, no matter what they drive.

Visit DormanProducts.com for more information.

Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

