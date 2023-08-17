 Flexible Fuel Lines

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Flexible Fuel Lines

As vehicles are lasting longer, the chances the fuel lines will spring a leak are increasing. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

For many of you south of the I-40 corridor, the idea of failed fuel lines caused by corrosion may seem incredible. For those of us in the north, however, corrosion is a real nightmare.

As vehicles are lasting longer, the chances the fuel lines will spring a leak are increasing. The main reason metal fuel lines fail is corrosion, but most corrosion starts when abrasive materials start to remove the paint or coating on the line. This can occur at a mounting bracket or from ­debris kicked up from the tire.

One of the most common culprits in causing corrosion is the anti-icing solution – or brine – that contains magnesium or calcium chloride. These chemicals are said to be much less corrosive to steel than road salt but they can actually become a conductor of electricity.

Brines stick to vehicles long after winter storms have passed and even into summer. They stick to frames, cradles and the tops of fuel tanks. Every time it rains, the brines are reactivated and start to corrode vehicle components.

A vehicle’s fuel lines are routed so that, in case of an accident, the lines are not in a crumple zone. This is why fuel lines are not run through a rocker panel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration set the bar high for fuel system integrity with FMVSS 301. The 30 mph and 50 mph tests require that no more than 1 ounce of fuel should leak from a vehicle during impact and no more than 5 ounces of fuel should leak five minutes after the vehicle has come to rest. This standard is the reason why you should offer an easy reliable safe solution to fuel line replacement.

Replacing a corroded fuel line is often a frustrating job. Original equipment fuel lines may be difficult to re-route under the vehicle. And while braided steel fuel lines are available in pieces or in bulk, they still can require significant work to get them ready for installation.

Dorman’s OE FIX lines are flexible stainless steel, already cut to the exact application-specific length, and include all necessary brackets and connectors.

In addition to being the correct length, they’re flexible, so it’s easier to route than a rigid line, saving replacement time and labor costs.

The high-strength, corrosion-resistant, stainless steel protects the nylon hose inside for reliable longevity in any application.

Whatever roads are outside your shop, your customers’ vehicles may face fuel line replacement. Now you can offer a solution that will satisfy their needs and maximize your technicians’ efficiency.

Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsor

You May Also Like

Video

Replacing Motor Mounts on 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sports

Follow along this step-by-step guide to learn how to replace motor mounts on 2013-2018 Santa-Fe Sports. Sponsored by PRT.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

PRT, the first to market choice for complete strut assemblies is proud to introduce a line of engine and transmission mounts. The PRT part number 6111786 and 6111799 for the Hyundai Santa Fe fits the upper motor and transmission mounts. 

PRT mounts match the original mounts for fit, form and function. The mounts use advanced elastomeric materials to reduce noise and vibration. Also, the materials are formulated to withstand the extreme conditions under the hood and under the vehicle. 

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Passion, People Drive Continental’s Travis Roffler

Travis Roffler, Continental Tire the Americas director of marketing, uses his passion to drive his career success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
HD Xtreme CV Axles

HD Xtreme CV Axles are ideal for fleet, ride sharing & delivery vehicles.
This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Strut Installation

Learn how to install front struts on a 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This video is sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Check The Parts in the Box: Preventing Fraudulent Returns

You can take some easy steps to make returns less costly for suppliers. Sponsored by Continental Belts & Hose.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Ignition Coils

Some OE coils have design flaws. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Doug Kaufman
Installing Replacement Air Ride Shocks and Struts

Learn how to replace air ride units on the 2015 to 2020 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and other models. Sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Install a Complete Strut Assembly on a 2015-2022 Ford F-150

Learn how to install a complete strut assembly on 2015-2022 Ford F-150s. Video is sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Blower Motor Resistors

The blower motor is like the heart of the HVAC system. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Doug Kaufman