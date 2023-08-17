Oil Coolers and Lines

CC:

If you visit UnderhoodService.com’s Tech Tips section you’ll find a large number of OE TSBs that relate directly to cooler leaks. This isn’t really a surprise.

Components under a vehicle’s hood or under the car face severe conditions. No surprise there, either. But failure of those components can be caused by unexpected circumstance. Because every car on the road relies on fluids to cool, lubricate and power it, the life of the fluid directly impacts the life of the vehicle.

Whether it’s in the power steering, the transmission or the engine, heat shortens the life of both the fluids and the parts they’re protecting. Damaged, clogged, or corroded fluid coolers shorten the life of any vehicle.

Dorman offers a large variety of direct fit replacement coolers for OEM applications, and some feature strategic upgrades to address unique failures that each type can suffer.

In modern vehicles, engine oil is asked to do more and more. Timing chains are far longer and more complex than they once were, and oil weights have trended thinner and thinner. Oil is also used to control cam phasing, valve lift control as well as cylinder deactivation in modern applications. It’s easy to see why keeping the fluid cool is of utmost importance. Clearly, replacing a failed cooler with a quality replacement is important to maintain the integrity of other vehicle systems.

Oil cooler lines made from corrosion-resistant materials are designed with the proper fittings, gaskets and connections to match the fit and function of the original equipment components for reliable repair and restoration of proper oil circulation between the oil cooler and engine.

Easy to install without special tools, rigorous quality control ensures this hose assembly conforms to product standards.

It’s not just oil that needs to be kept cool. Transmission longevity is greatly affected by heat. It’s why you’ll find large coolers on vehicles that are designed for towing. And many power steering coolers found on modern vehicles are of a fine wire type design. This design effectively increases cooling surface area, but the fins are highly susceptible to corrosion as well as damage from road debris.

For all these applications, Dorman’s comprehensive line of precision-engineered coolers offers upgraded coverage for millions of repair opportunities on popular vehicles, and every cooler undergoes 240 hours of salt spray testing to ensure the durability customers expect. Want to go above and beyond what OE parts offer?

Engineered in the United States, built to exacting specifications and backed by a team of product experts with more than a century of automotive experience, Dorman® OE FIX™ designs feature exclusive upgraded features that offer replace the wire type fins with stacked fins for better protection against damage that typically leads to the failure of factory coolers. The fix-it-right quality and creative solutions are backed by over a century of automotive aftermarket excellence.

For more information, visit Dorman.com,

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.