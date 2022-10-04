 Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light To Their REDLITHIUM USB Line-Up
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light

on

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

on

ZEUS Diagnostic Tool Now With Flag Tracker Feature

on

TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2

Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D. Video

Valvoline’s Roger England: The Road from Janitor to Ph.D.

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light

The REDLITHIUM USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places.
Advertisement
Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool continues to demonstrate innovation by expanding its REDLITHIUM™ USB Lighting Solutions with the most advanced LED technology and optical designs for more efficiency on the jobsite. Providing 45% brighter light with a longer run time when compared to the competition, the REDLITHIUM™ USB Neck Light is the best-in-class Neck Light for delivering premium lighting for inspection work and general tasks, providing durability and adaptability with complete light head adjustability. 

Advertisement

With the ability to aim the light in different directions, the REDLITHIUM™ USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places. The Neck Light adapts to users’ lighting needs with 90 degrees of vertical rotation for complete lighting head adjustment. Featuring a press and hold power button, the Neck Light features three output modes delivering up to 400 Lumens of TRUEVIEW™ High-Definition Output and two and half hours of run-time on high. With a sweat-resistant band for increased comfort, the Neck Light is designed to supply the best-in-class lighting on the toughest and messiest job sites. The Neck Light is IP54 rated, designed to survive most chemicals found in automotive body shops, and impact resistant for drops up to six feet. 

Advertisement

Focused on the user and investing in game-changing technology, Milwaukee continues to design and develop lighting solutions with the ability to adapt, perform and survive the demands of professional use.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: VW Passat/Golf, Audi A3 Transmission Oil Change Procedures

Products: Westar Releases 58 New Engine And Transmission Mounts

Products: Lang Tools Offers Hybrid Safe Multimeter

Products: Snap-on Introduces New Style Zeus Workstation

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService