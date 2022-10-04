Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light To Their REDLITHIUM USB Line-Up

Milwaukee Tool continues to demonstrate innovation by expanding its REDLITHIUM™ USB Lighting Solutions with the most advanced LED technology and optical designs for more efficiency on the jobsite. Providing 45% brighter light with a longer run time when compared to the competition, the REDLITHIUM™ USB Neck Light is the best-in-class Neck Light for delivering premium lighting for inspection work and general tasks, providing durability and adaptability with complete light head adjustability.

With the ability to aim the light in different directions, the REDLITHIUM™ USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places. The Neck Light adapts to users’ lighting needs with 90 degrees of vertical rotation for complete lighting head adjustment. Featuring a press and hold power button, the Neck Light features three output modes delivering up to 400 Lumens of TRUEVIEW™ High-Definition Output and two and half hours of run-time on high. With a sweat-resistant band for increased comfort, the Neck Light is designed to supply the best-in-class lighting on the toughest and messiest job sites. The Neck Light is IP54 rated, designed to survive most chemicals found in automotive body shops, and impact resistant for drops up to six feet.

