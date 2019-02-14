News
Snap-on Introduces 400 Lumen ABS Project Light

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

The Snap-on ECPRB042 400 Lumen ABS Project Light offers a magnetic swivel base for bright lighting even in the toughest spots, rotating 360 degrees for maximum illumination angles. Intelligent control allows variable brightness, so techs can select the right amount of light – 400 lumens for 2.5 hours of run time down to 40 lumens for over 10 hours. High-quality ABS plastic makes it a durable shop solution, and it comes in red, green, orange and high-visibility yellow.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

