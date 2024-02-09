 Valvoline Global to Debut Ad During Super Bowl Pre-Game

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Valvoline Global to Debut Ad During Super Bowl Pre-Game

The company will showcase its Restore & Protect motor oil in a 30-second ad before Super Bowl LVIII.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Valvoline Global Operations announced an ad for its motor oil Restore & Protect will air during the pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVIII. During a 30-second commercial on Sunday, Feb. 11, the company will showcase the Restore & Protect motor oil between 5-and 5:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Earlier this month, Valvoline Global announced the global launch of the premium full synthetic motor oil, which removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage, the company said.

This latest addition to the Valvoline product portfolio is a paradigm shift in motor oil performance and challenges traditional thinking about the category, according to the company. With a history steeped in trust and innovation, Valvoline has consistently been at the forefront of the automotive lubricant category.

Restore & Protect, with its revolutionary technology and unparalleled benefits, marks another milestone in a legacy of firsts that spans more than 150 years.

You May Also Like

News

BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Octa-Flex improves technician productivity, convenience and ergonomics, according to BendPak.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

BendPak announced its patent-pending Octa-Flex™ concept, which it's calling "a radical new two-post lift design," that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms, plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

The EV12DPS Octa-Flex prototype will make its global premiere at NADA Expo, in Las Vegas, Feb. 2-4, 2024, in booth 4569W.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays!’ Sweepstakes Winners

Six auto service professionals in the industry each won a $100 gift card.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Pronto Network Congratulates 2023 ASE Master Techs

Ian Sharp and Colin Gallagher received a $1,000 cash prize and a swag box filled with prizes from sponsors.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Transtar Industries Launches Remanned Transmission Products

The company provides a sustainable solution for transmission products and simplified complex vehicle repair.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Valvoline Global Unveils Restore & Protect Motor Oil

The company said its Restore & Protect motor oil removes engine-killing deposits with continuous use.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Take 5 Oil Change Celebrates 1,000th Location Grand Opening

The newest service center is operated by franchisee Purple Square Group and located in Fort Pierce, Florida.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
MAHLE Selects Remaining Winners of Engine Giveaway Sweepstakes

The remaining two winners of the inaugural “Powered by MAHLE” giveaway were named.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Standard Motor Products Releases 2,626 New Numbers in 2023

The release provides new coverage in 71 product categories and 128 part numbers.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers