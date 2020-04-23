JEGS Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool is designed to easily free tight or stuck lifters from the engine block. The built-in slide hammer and knurled handle work together to help you deal with those difficult lifters. Quality steel construction and a rust resistant finish create a durable tool that will save you from a ton of frustration.
Feature of the Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool include:
- Secure Grip Handle
- Slide Hammer Design
- Overall Length: 13.50 in.
- Heavy Duty Steel
