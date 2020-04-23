Connect with us

JEGS Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool

Save time and frustration with stuck lifters.
on

JEGS Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool is designed to easily free tight or stuck lifters from the engine block. The built-in slide hammer and knurled handle work together to help you deal with those difficult lifters. Quality steel construction and a rust resistant finish create a durable tool that will save you from a ton of frustration.

Feature of the Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool include:

  • Secure Grip Handle
  • Slide Hammer Design
  • Overall Length: 13.50 in.
  • Heavy Duty Steel

For more information, visit jegs.com.

Advertisement

on

