Training Needs Change But Need For Training Doesn’t (Podcast)

Training Needs Change But Need For Training Doesn’t

Doug Kaufman speaks with Duane “Doc” Watson, technical trainer at Bosch, about today’s training opportunities.
Doug Kaufman

on

Perceptions of the industry have changed over the past 35 years. The grease monkey has given way to the technician and thanks to the effort of a lot of people in this industry, being in the automotive repair business is seen in a better light by many people. Of course, we still face resistance from some influential players.

Luckily, there are dedicated trainers out there to remind us that education has ALWAYS been important in this industry and much of what we think is cutting edge technology has been around a lot longer than we might remember. What has changed is the speed and the increased need for up to date training, not only for technicians but also for service advisors and shop owners.

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman speaks with Duane “Doc” Watson, technical trainer at Bosch, about his history as an educator, the challenges he has faced and the opportunities he sees.

Episode Recap

• Doc Watson shares his autobiography. (1:38)
• Doug’s first automotive efforts weren’t as successful as he hoped. (3:20)
• The need for automotive education is continual, and now more than ever. (4:33)
• “New” technology has – maybe surprisingly – been around longer than we think. (6:22)
• As techs have transitioned to shop ownership, has their commitment to training increased? (7:06)
• ASE’s 50th anniversary is proof that certification is still a badge of honor. (8:56)
• There’s a great deal of great training available. (12:13)
• Where will we find techs to replace retirees? (15:58)
• ADAS training is critical to light- and heavy-duty vehicles. (18:51)
• How has the relationship between customer, tech and shop owner changed, regarding repair recommendations? (23:07)
• Service advisors shouldn’t be overlooked when it comes to training. (26:32)

For more information, contact Doc Watson at [email protected]

This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner is brought to you by AAPEX, the premier business educational and networking event in the automotive industry. For information about this year’s show, to be held November 1st through 3rd in Las Vegas, visit AAPEX Show.com.

