Handling Tomorrow’s Tech Shortage With Today’s Technology

There is justified concern about the future of this industry, and specifically, who’s going to be around to fix vehicles when that trusted local mechanic retires his wrenches. Some fear that no one is interested or able to step into the gap.

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman talks with Mike Wiant from the Ohio Tech Group. Mike has an innovative way of creating excitement about this industry and is on a mission to inspire the next generation of technician.

This episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner is sponsored by AAPEX, the premier automotive industry networking and educational event. To get more information about the 2023 AAPEX Show, to be held this year in Las Vegas, October 31st through November 2nd, visit aapexshow.com.