Desire To Make A Difference Creates Dynamic Developments

The American Cancer Society estimates that each year, more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die. Cancer is an insidious disease that has touched nearly everyone, but two Ohio shop owners have decides to do something to try to make a difference.

Advertisement

In 2011, Leigh Ann Best, marketing director with Mighty Auto Pro in Medina, OH, and Laura Frank, owner of Auto Repair Technology in Brook Park, OH, introduced the Brakes For Breasts program. Brakes for Breasts is an organization that unites the hands of independent auto repair shops during the month of October. The participating repair shop provides its customers with free brake pads and the customer simply pays for the labor and any other parts that may be needed. The shop then donates 10% of that total to the Cleveland Clinic’s Breast Cancer Vaccine Fund. In 2019, Kerry Pryor, with Advance Auto Parts and TechNet Professional Automotive Service in Raleigh, NC, was so inspired by the grassroots efforts of the founders that she offered to bring her networking and marketing skills to the organization.

Advertisement

Since its founding, Brakes For Breasts has raised more than $1.5 million to help support the Cleveland Clinic’s Breast Cancer Vaccine research fund. In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Leigh Anne and Kerry discuss the program’s successes and goals with ShopOwner editor Doug Kaufman. Episode Highlights

• Welcome to Leigh Anne Best and Kerry Pryor. (1:41)

• Leigh Anne explains the genesis of the Brakes For Breasts program. (2:20)

• Kerry Pryor explains why TechNet Professional and more than 15,000 independently owned automotive repair shops are so excited to turn pink each fall, giving back to their local communities. (5:16)

• Leigh Anne shares the program’s growth curve and highlights its partnership with the Cleveland Clinic. (7:01)

• Industry support has been overwhelming – in just over 10 years, the Brakes For Breasts program has put every penny it raises into research. (9:02)

• Leigh Anne explains the costs and time that go into developing a vaccine against breast cancer. (10:09)

• Kerry gives an update on the success of marketing efforts by TechNet Professional and Advance Auto Parts participants to advance the program. (12:26)

• How can industry members get involved? (14:41)

• Kerry and Leigh Anne explain creative methods shops have used each year to reach customers. (16:29)

• Conclusion. (22:04)

Advertisement