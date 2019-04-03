VIDEO: EVAP Water Leak TSB For Nissan Sentra
Andrew Markel discusses a TSB from Nissan regarding a water leak in the EVAP system, and how moving the position of the box drain should remedy the issue. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
