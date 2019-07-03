VIDEO: How To Resolve DTC C1130 For Nissan Vehicles
Andrew Markel discusses how to resolve chassis DTC C1130 and how it might not be an issue with the ABS system, but the ECM. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
Understanding Crankshaft Position Sensors
