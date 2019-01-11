Original Video/Hose
ago

VIDEO: Engine Efficiency Brings More Hoses

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Engine Efficiency Brings More Hoses

VIDEO: Moisture Inside The Intercooler: Normal Or Abnormal?

Top 10 Timing Belt Tips

Transmissions And Scan Tools

The Second Belt: Getting The Replacement To Last As Long As The Original

VIDEO: The Role Of Dispersants In Engine Oil

VIDEO: Three Tips For Engine Replacement

Top 10 Timing Belt Tips

VIDEO: Moisture Inside The Intercooler: Normal Or Abnormal?

The Second Belt: Getting The Replacement To Last As Long As The Original

Andrew Markel discusses hoses and the necessity for several of them to route fluids to all parts of the vehicle due to the growing efficiency of engines. Sponsored by Dayco.

Show Full Article